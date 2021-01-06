Ravi Teja puts his next projects on Hold

Mass Raja Ravi Teja has a strong lineup of films though his recent films failed to fare well at the box-office. The biggest complaint from the actor is that he is demanding too much considering his recent track record and the business his films have been doing. His next film Krack is gearing up for release during Sankranthi and the actor is very confident about the product. Ravi Teja is pocketing Rs 12 crores for his upcoming movie Khiladi which is in shooting mode.

Ravi Teja has been in talks with Maruthi but he walked out of the project due to remuneration issues. Ravi Teja is also holding talks with Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Anil Ravipudi and Vakkantham Vamsi for his upcoming projects. Ravi Teja is in plans to sign and announce his next project only after the release of Krack. The actor wants to bounce back with a blockbuster and quote his remuneration for his upcoming projects. The actor informed the same to the makers of his upcoming projects.

Krack is directed by Gopichand Malineni and it is an out and out commercial entertainer. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Tagore Madhu is the producer.