Sankranthi 2021: Tollywood theatres to get a boost

When the Centre did not grant 100 percent occupancy for theatres, the government of Tamil Nadu recently announced that the theatres and multiplexes across the state can screen movies with 100 percent occupancy. The producers of Telugu states urged the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to grant 100 percent occupancy permission during the crucial Sankranthi season. The decision is pending and there are several debates going on.

Ravi Teja’s Krack, Vijay’s Master, Ram’s RED and Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Alludu Adhurs are the films hitting the screens for Sankranthi. The governments of Telugu states are ready to grant permission for screening extra shows during the holiday season and the discussion about the ticket hike is already on. Even if the 100 percent occupancy permission is not granted, extra shows and ticket hike would help the distributors and producers rake decent profits for their Sankranthi bets. These orders are expected to be issued before this weekend.