Jagan Govt turns IT-savvy, to sign deal with Microsoft

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will not usually entertain any company that had links with the previous Chandrababu Naidu Government. Just like the CM, even the Ministers and MPs would try everything possible to discourage the IT companies that were given a prime place during the TDP rule. But now, the Jagan regime seems to have decided to go soft even with a company like Microsoft that had a close bond with Chandrababu in the past.

The YCP Government has come forward with a huge plan to sign a deal with Microsoft for a prestigious project to connect 1 crore houses digitally in Andhra Pradesh. The IT global giant would be involved in bridging the digital divide in the State. This has become all the more important in view of the Coronavirus epidemic restrictions on the people’s movement.

Industries Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy has unveiled a mission to increase internet coverage in the State in the next three years. For this, the Government is planning to provide computers and laptops to over 1.3 cr people.

From the beginning, the Jagan regime has not given priority to the IT for obvious reasons. Many software companies located in Amaravati and Vizag have left the State because of lack of the Government patronage. The latest Microsoft project has raised hopes about a change in the Government’s approach towards the IT sector.