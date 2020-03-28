Jagan holds emergency meeting with CS, DGP on corona

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is holding an emergency high-level meeting on Saturday to take stock of the situation in the State following the total lockdown to combat coronavirus.

State Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and top officials from the medical and health, police and other departments are apprising the chief minister about the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus and the emerging situation following the lockdown in the State. A few important decisions are likely to be taken at the meeting.

Two fresh cases of corona were reported on Saturday taking the tally in Andhra Pradesh to 13. Visakhapatnam has four coronavirus cases, the highest in the state, followed by three in Vijayawada. Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Chittoor and Rajahmundry reported one corona positive case each.

In the Cabinet meeting held on Friday, the state government has extended the lockdown period till April 15. In a recent press meet, Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that there would no relaxations whatsoever to the total lockdown announced by the state government and advised people to stay in their respective states and not disobey the lockdown regulations in order to check the spread of coronavirus. Highlighting that isolation and social distancing are critical practices in fighting coronavirus, Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed people to stay at home.

There are around 27,800 foreign returnees who have been tracked and put under strict surveillance by the government. All foreign returnees have further been directed to remain under home quarantine for a period of 14 days.