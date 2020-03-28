Don’t believe social media psychos, cautions Etela

Telangana Health Minister Eetala Rajender on Saturday warned social media platforms of serious action for spreading fake news and appealed to people not to believe rumours that are being circulated.

Some social media platforms spread rumours that the state government had declared five localities in Hyderabad as red zones after 10 fresh positive corona cases were reported in a single day on Friday. Reacting sharply, Etela Rajender said “Some psychos and sadists are spreading such rumours. The government has not declared any locality as a red zone. Kindly do not believe such rumours. The government will investigate and proper action will be initiated.”

Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, said the police will book cases and take necessary action under the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 for spreading false information and rumours.

Recently, the Telangana police have booked several individuals, including a Whatsapp group admin for spreading rumours. One of the accused had downloaded an image of a patient lying on a hospital bed, morphed it and put up misinformation claiming that the man had died of coronavirus while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. In another incident, a man shared a message on WhatsApp claiming that three people from Rachakonda police limits were tested positive for corona virus. The message went viral and triggered panic. After investigations, the police found that the information was false and subsequently booked them under the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Act for spreading false information and rumours.