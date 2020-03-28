Pawan Kalyan to play a dual role?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Krish are teaming up for a periodic drama that started rolling recently. Pawan Kalyan never played a dual role in his career and the latest speculations say that he would be seen in a dual role in Krish’s film. Viroopakshi is the title considered for this periodic film that is made on a huge budget. Pawan Kalyan will be playing a thief in the film which is set during Aurangzeb’s regime.

It is unclear if the other role is kept as a surprise by the makers or if Pawan Kalyan essaying dual roles is just a speculation. The film is a periodic drama and has nothing to do with the present and the past. Massive sets are erected in Aluminium Factory for the film’s shoot. AM Rathnam is the producer and the shoot starts soon. Krish is currently designing the new look of Pawan for the film.