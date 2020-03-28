Samantha in talks for a Biopic?

Samantha Akkineni hasn’t signed any project after Oh Baby. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her next project and there are even strong rumors that the star actress may take a long break from films. Veteran director Singeetham Srinivas Rao is making his comeback with the biopic of popular Carnatic singer Banglore Nagarathnamma. The entire script work of the film got completed recently and the makers are in plans to complete the casting process at the earliest.

Samantha is the first consideration for the role. A list of actresses is prepared but Singeetham Srinivas Rao will first approach Samantha for the role. If the actress rejects the offer, the makers will move on to their next choice. The whole country is now left in lockdown and Singeetham Srinivas Rao is in plans to meet Samantha right after the completion of the lockdown.

Samantha too is in the hunt for challenging roles and Singeetham Srinivas Rao is quite confident in convincing the top actress. People Media Factory will produce this prestigious project.