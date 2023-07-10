Jagan is a fake leader, feels Lokesh

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is a fake leader as his education is fake, his political party is a fake and his promises are fake while the entire administration itself is a fake, remarked TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Monday.

Observing that Jagan has deceived even the employees by not fulfilling the promise made to them on abolishing the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), Lokesh said in a press note released during his ongoing Yuva Galam pada yatra that the Chief Minister has taken the women too for a ride by not implementing total prohibition as promised before the polls. This psycho has even made his father as a witness for all the false promises that he has made to the people, Lokesh remarked.

Pointing out that Jagan on the floor of the Assembly has promised to hike the monthly pension to Rs 3,000 for widows, physically challenged and the old by July 8, 2023, the birth anniversary of his father, Lokesh asked as to why the people should repose faith in Jagan.

Earlier when the villagers of Tummalapenta Pattapupalem, in a memorandum raised several problems, Lokesh said all their issues will be addressed by the coming TDP government. All the welfare schemes for fishermen communities that were in force earlier will be reintroduced by the coming TDP government, he added.

The Konadinne villagers told Lokesh that they do not have proper drainage and drinking water facilities, Lokesh assured them once the TDP is back in power all their problems will be resolved. Stating that Jagan has completely neglected rural areas, Lokesh said the coming TDP government will certainly focus on the development of villages.

As the Yuva Galam entered Kavali town, people gathered in large numbers to have a glimpse of their leader. Since the roads are full with the public gathered on either side of the road, those who wanted to see Lokesh are seen climbing the roof-tops to greet their leader.