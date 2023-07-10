Varnikha Visuals Bringing Hidimbha To US Audience!

Ashwin Babu’s Hidimbha is one film that has attracted everyone’s attention in the recent times. The movie’s trailer captivated everyone’s attention with its intense and intriguing content and some intense action sequences. The movie is one of the most-awaited films both in the trade and the audience.

The movie is set For Release on July 20th across the globe with premieres in the USA on July 19th.

Venkat Perumalla of Varnikha Visuals bagged the USA rights of the movie. Hidimbha will be available in all the locations at very audience-friendly ticket prices.

Hidimbha comes from the house of AK Entertainments who just delivered a sensational blockbuster like Samajavaragamana. Anil Sunkara presents the film. Samajavaragamana is heading towards the One Million Dollars feat at the box office and the production house looks confident for another hit with Hidimbha.

Varnikha Visuals welcome the Telugu audience to enjoy this unique and thrilling concept film in theaters along with your families.

