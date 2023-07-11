Vijay wraps up the shoot of Leo

Tamil Superstar and Ilayathalapathy Vijay is focused on Leo which is high on expectations. Vikram fame Lokesh Kanagaraj is helming this action entertainer. The film is announced for Dasara 2023 release across the globe and the film’s pre-release business is just outstanding. Vijay is said to have wrapped up the shoot of the film. The other pending portions of the shoot are expected to be completed before the end of this month.

Trisha is the leading lady and Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Anurag Kashyap, Priya Anand will be seen in other important roles. Leo will head for a wide release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. Anirudh scored the music and Seven Screen Studios are the producers. Leo will compete with Balakrishna’s Bhagavath Kesari and Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao in Telugu during the Dasara season.