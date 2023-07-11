Aishwarya Rajinikanth to get Married Again?

Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya got married to actor Dhanush. The duo parted ways 18 years after getting married. Aishwarya Rajinikanth kept herself busy with films and she is also overlooking the commitments of her father and she is soon returning back to the director’s chair. From the past few days, there are strong speculations that Aishwarya Rajinikanth will soon get married. Tamil media has been speculating the news after she was spotted with a Tamil hero in a resort.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth is yet to respond for the rumors. She is taking care of her kids currently. A few months back, there were speculations that Dhanush will soon get married but they were untrue. Aishwarya Rajinikanth is currently directing Laal Salaam and the film releases soon.