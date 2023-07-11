SS Rajamouli takes a Devotional Break

Top director SS Rajamouli is always focused on worth without any deviations. The top director is working on the script of his next film and it is expected to start rolling next year. The director is on a break and went on a devotional trip to Tamil Nadu along with his family. Rajamouli posted a short video byte of the glimpses from the trip along with the explored places. They visited places like Srirangam, Darasuram, Brihadeeswarar koil, Rameshwaram, Kanadukathan, Thoothukudi and Madurai in the last week of June. Apart from temples, they have been to historic places of Central Tamil Nadu.

“Wanted to do a road trip in central Tamilnadu for a long time. Thanks to my daughter who wanted to visit temples, we embarked upon it. Had been to Srirangam, Darasuram, Brihadeeswarar koil, Rameshwaram, Kanadukathan, Thoothukudi and Madurai in the last week of June. Could only touch the tip of the iceberg in the given few days. Exquisite architecture, amazing engineering and deep spiritual thought of pandyas, chozhas Nayakkars and many other rulers was truly mesmerizing. Whether the fine dining in Mantrakoodam, Kumbakonam or a kaka hotel murugan mess in rameshwaram the food has been marvelous everywhere… I must have put on 2-3 kilos in a week. After 3 months of foreign travel and food, this home land tour has been refreshing and uplifting” posted SS Rajamouli.