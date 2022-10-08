Jagan is fit for reviews, nothing else, says Alapati

TDP senior leader, Alapati Rajendra Prasad, on Saturday said that the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who could not construct thee km roads is still trying to take the people for a ride by simply holding review meetings.

Rajendra Prasad told media persons at the party headquarters here that Jagan Mohan Reddy will remain in history as the review Chief Minister. Jagan conducted review meetings on May 10, June 21 and October 7 on urban development, municipal administration and roads and buildings. The Chief Minister, who has conducted three review meetings, had laid at least three km length of roads, he asked. This is the only Government that has not released even a single rupee in three years for any road development, he observed.

Rajendra Prasad demanded that the Chief Minister release a white paper on road development after he came to power. The Chief Minister has earned Rs 2,500 cr in the shape of cess on fuel but did not allocate even a single rupee for laying of roads in the State, the TDP leader said adding that he is now resorting to vengeful attitude towards the contractors who executed works during the earlier TDP regime.

How long Jagan Mohan Reddy will cheat the people, Rajendra Prasad asked and said that the Chief Minister is harassing those who are laying roads with their own funds. He said that the chief minister could not lay any road in the state in the last three years, people were laying them and taking up repairs on their own.