BJP slams KCR on launching BRS for national politics

The BJP leadership had slammed Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for renaming his party as Bharat Rastra Samithi to play a role in the national politics. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman said that KCR had drowned the Telangana state in debts.

She said that KCR had launched TRS for separate Telangana state and now was running away from Telangana in the name of national politics. She wondered what KCR would do for the nation when he could not do anything for Telangana State.

She alleged that KCR had put Rs 3 lakh crore debt burden on the people of Telangana in the last eight years. She criticised KCR for not giving representation to women in his cabinet between 2014 and 2018.

BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay said that KCR was busy in his farm house and could not do anything as he claimed. He said that KCR was not attending the review meetings with the officials to develop the state. He wondered what KCR could do for the nation, when he had no time to do anything for the people of Telangana.

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju said that KCR had no right to speak about national politics. He said that KCR’s politics have been against Andhra Pradesh and wondered how he would enter the state.

Veerraju said that KCR lost his right to launch a national party as he accused people of Andhra Pradesh as traitors. He questioned KCR for whether the Telangana chief minister had any good will in any other state to enter into those states and speak politics.