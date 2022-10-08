Jagan is adopting destructive politics, says TDP

TDP politburo member and former minister, Nakka Ananda Babu on Saturday said that the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is deliberately adopting destructive politics and is taking repressive measures on the farmers as he has come to a conclusion that he can no longer develop Amaravati.

Ananda Babu told media persons at the TDP headquarters here that Jagan Mohan Reddy, who welcomed Amaravati as the capital had changed tack after coming to power and is spewing venom on the farmers in the area. He is unable to digest the tremendous response to the pada yatra undertaken by the Amaravati farmers and thus Jagan is now talking about decentralisation, Ananda Babu stated.

Is Jagan Reddy not aware of the fact that he has no right to shift the capital from Amaravati, the TDP politburo member asked and pointed out that the YSRCP MP, Vijayasai Reddy, brought the private bill before Parliament admitting that the Chief Minister does not have the power.

It is really atrocious that Vijayasai Reddy brought such a bill before Parliament seeking amendment to the Constitution on Amaravati, Ananda Babu observed. Is he not aware that the High Court has made it clear in its March 3 order that the Assembly has no powers to change the capital, he asked.

As Jagan Reddy could not implement the High Court order and thus moved the Supreme Court, he said and added that the people have already realised that a liar can no longer rule them.

The powers of the sarpanches and the other elected representatives have totally been neutralised and there is absolutely no development after Jagan came to power.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has not undertaken any developmental activities in Visakhapatnam and the port city witnessed a large-scale progress only during Chandrababu Naidu regime, Ananda Babu stated. Chandrababu Naidu is a role model for development and transformed Visakhapatnam as an IT hub, he added.

Jagan Reddy turned Vizag as a suitable place for looting and for land grabbings, the TDP leader said. Can the Chief Minister say what developmental activities he has undertaken in the past three years even in Kurnool where he wants to set up the judicial capital, he asked.

It is really shameful that the Ministers too are simply accepting the decisions taken by the Chief Minister, he felt.