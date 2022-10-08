Rashmika receives a shock in Bollywood

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna proved her mettle in Tollywood and she soon shifted her focus towards Bollywood. After the release of Pushpa: The Rise, the actress bagged the tag of national crush and in no time, she signed back-to-back Hindi films. She signed her first Hindi film with Amitabh Bachchan titled Goodbye. The film released yesterday and it opened to poor occupancies across the country. The film grossed less than Rs 1 crore on Friday which is shocking. The trailer received a positive response but the audience were not much interested to watch this emotional family drama.

With the word of mouth quite mixed, Goodbye will struggle to gain strength and emerge as a box-office hit. Vikas Bahl directed this film after the success of Super 30. The audience are not much interested to watch the films featuring stars and they are just getting excited of interesting and unique content. Goodbye is one of the lowest openers among the films of Amitabh Bachchan. After wrapping up the promotions, Rashmika along with Vijay Deverakonda flew to the Maldives for a holiday. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha received a positive response but the box-office numbers are not satisfactory.