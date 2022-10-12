Jagan is keen on creating regional differences, says TDP

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has a vengeful attitude towards the farmers of Amaravati and thus he is enacting a drama in the name of three capitals, said TDP politburo member, Nimamla Ramanaidu, on Wednesday.

The TDP politburo member told media persons at the state party headquarters here that the Cabinet Ministers from the North Andhra region are keeping silent though the Chief Minister is creating hatred among the people and raising regional imbalances. The unfortunate developments in the State are reflecting the performance of Jagan, he said.

He further added that while Chandrababu Naidu during his tenure as the chief minister had developed Visakhapatnam as economic capital, Jagan turned it into crime capital. The High Court had already made it clear that the State Assembly has no right to change the capital decided under the provisions of the State Reorganisation Act, he pointed out.

Was Kottu Satyanarayana given the Deputy Chief Minister post only to harass the farmers of Amaravati, Ramanaidu asked. The Minister, who could not clear the Rs 700 cr dues to the farmers for purchasing farm products, is insulting the farmers, he added.

Recalling that Chandrababu Naidu, during his regime, had given top priority for development of the State and decentralisation. Irrigation and drinking water were on the top of his agenda, the TDP politburo member said and stated that a whooping Rs 60,000 cr was spent for the construction of projects.

Ramanaidu is of the opinion that it is Jagan who should be questioned on development of the State but nor the Amaravati farmers. What happened to the Vamsadhara-Nagavali project works and the Ministers from the North Andhra region like Botsa Satyanarayana and Dharmana Prasada Rao should demand a reply from the Chief Minister, Rama Naidu asked.