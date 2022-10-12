TDP to launch Save Uttarandhra movement

The opposition TDP is planning to launch a new movement in Uttarandhra region to protect the properties of the people and the government allegedly by the ruling YSR Congress leaders. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu told the party leaders to start the “Save Uttarandhra” movement exposing the land grabbing activities of the ruling party leaders.

He alleged that the YSR Congress leaders have scared the investors from Visakhapatnam. He said that the YSR Congress leaders were also scaring the people of the region by grabbing their properties.

Chandrababu Naidu held a video conference with the party leaders from Uttarandhra on Wednesday from the party office at Mangalagiri. He told the leaders that every section of the people have lost something or the other in the last three years due to the criminal activities of the ruling party leaders.

He also alleged that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to create differences among the people by encouraging counter agitation to Amaravati farmers. The three capitals’ agitation is to create disturbance in the state, he alleged.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the courts have already told the government that Amaravati has to be developed as the capital city. He further said that three capitals is not practical and possible and wanted the chief minister to stop playing with the sentiments of the people.

Referring to the impending Graduate MLC elections in North Andhra region, Chandrababu Naidu wanted the rank and file of the party to work hard and wrest the seat. He wanted the party leaders to enrol graduates as voters and win the seat.

The TDP chief told the party leaders that he would recognise the leaders whoever works hard for the party and the people. “I have all the data about every leader,” the TDP chief told the party leaders and asked them to speed up the party work.