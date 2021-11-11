Jagan keeps PRC report secret, AP employees on warpath

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy seems to be in a state of fear even to release PRC report (pay revision commission) let alone implementing new PRC scales for state government employees and pensioners.

Leaders of various employees unions in Andhra Pradesh sat on dharna in AP Secretariat in Amaravathi for several hours on Wednesday demanding to make PRC report public.

With this, AP chief secretary Sameer Sharma rushed to CM Jagan’s camp office in Tadepalli to seek his permission to make PRC report public.

But Jagan reportedly denied permission forcing the CS to return to Secretariat empty-handed.

Why Jagan government is afraid to release PRC report is the question being raised in political as well as employees circles.

In Telangana, KCR allowed officials to release PRC report. However, the TS employees unions have burnt PRC copies after the report recommended just 7.5 % fitment (hike on basic pay) in December last year.

KCR has to personally intervene in this issue to pacify employees unions and announced 30% fitment in March this year against 7.5% fitment recommended by PRC. Employees unions went into celebration mode and thanked KCR for giving four-fold increase in PRC than actually recommended by the commission.

Now, Jagan reportedly fears similar anger from AP employees unions if PRC report is released. This is because the PRC might have recommended very lower fitment and submitted the report to Jagan. Since Jagan knew it’s very lower, he is afraid of making it public.

KCR has the advantage of giving more PRC since Telangana is a revenue-surplus state. But for Jagan, his government is already struggling to pay even existing salaries to employees on time as it is already reeling under heavy debt burden and revenue-deficit.

Under these circumstances, Jagan is not in a position to give higher fitment like KCR, and for that reason he kept PRC report a secret.