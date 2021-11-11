Pushpa Hindi is a huge bet

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is keen to make his Bollywood debut with Pushpa. During the making, he got the confidence and he is all set to promote the film widely all over. The actor is all set to focus more on Hindi and Tamil. Some aggressive sets of promotions are planned for his Bollywood entry. The Hindi theatrical release issue is yet to be resolved but the makers are quite confident on the release. They will have to invest a bomb on the promotions and the film’s release.

Three big Bollywood agencies are hired for the promotions and the makers are spending without any limit for the promotions. There are talks that it would cost Rs 20 crores for the Hindi promotions and the release of Pushpa. Two big events are planned exclusively for Bollywood audience. One more event is planned in the first week of December in Dubai. Sukumar is completely focused on the post-production work of the film. Pushpa will hit the screens on December 17th across the globe.