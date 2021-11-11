Triangular love story: Alliance with one, association with another!!

What is Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan up to? Officially, he and his party, the Jana Sena, are in an electoral alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. But the Jana Sena is fighting the upcoming elections to Nellore municipal corporation and the 11 municipalities across the state in association with the TDP. Officially, the party has not issued even a single statement about the state of alliance.

Interestingly, both the Jana Sena and the BJP are contesting wherever they are strong. But, nowhere are they being seen working together. The BJP and the Jana Sena are campaigning separately from one another. They were not seen together during the filing of nominations or even during the campaigning. Each party is independent of the other.

At the same time, the TDP and the Jana Sena are openly in alliance in Akiveedu municipality in West Godavari. They are campaigning together. Interestingly, the same trend of the TDP and the Jana Sena working together was witnessed during the mandal parishad elections recently. There is no official announcement from either Chandrababu naidu or Pawan Kalyan about this.

Stranger still is the fact that the BJP is not even questioning Pawan Kalyan or the Jana Sena. They are focused on their own candidates. Why is Pawan Kalyan in an amorous relationship with the TDP and why is he still in the alliance with the BJP? Well, a triangular love sotry perhaps!!