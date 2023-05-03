Jagan lays foundation stone for Bhogapuram Airport

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone for the Rs 4592 crore Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport creating a runway for all round development of the North Andhra region.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones for Rs 194.40 crore Taraka Rama Thirtha Sagaram Project and Rs 23.73 crore Chintapalli Fish Landing Centre in the district.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stones, the Chief Minister reiterated his commitment for the decentralized development of the State and said that the Government would adhere to its policy of balanced development of every region, village and every house.

The three districts of the North Andhra region have been reorganized into six districts as part of the decentralization plans with one of them being named after Manyam warrior Alluri Seetarama Raju who terrorized the British rulers, said the Chief Minister.

North Andhra region which became famous as Kalinga Andhra with its unique culture, tradition and social movements will soon become the care of address for development, he said, adding that he would be shifting to Visakhapatnam in September.

Observing that the Bhogapuram International Airport, which would cater to 40 lakh passengers initially and grow to to footfall of four crore passengers, would be the central point for Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts charging the façade of North Andhra region, known for migration of people. It would soon witness a reverse migration making it a job hub and attracting people from different regions.

He said the Bhogapuram Airport, spanning over an area of 2203 acres, was originally scheduled to be completed in 36 months but he asked the GMR Chairman G. Mallikarjuna Rao to explore the options of completing it in 2 years. The GMR Chairman promised to make it operational in two and a half years at least, he disclosed.

The airport would have two runways with the ability to handle the biggest A320 and A 380 flights, besides having a cargo complex, aviation academy and a 2500 Aero-city nearby, he said.