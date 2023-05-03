Lokesh promises large scale job opportunities in TDP rule

Immediately after the TDP forms the next government, large scale employment opportunities will be created for the youth by setting up industries at the district headquarters towns to check migrations, said party general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday.

As Lokesh began his Yuva Galam pada yatra for the 88th day on Wednesday, the local people gathered in large numbers to have a glimpse of the TDP national leader. Many of those who assembled to see Lokesh came very close to him and told him that they are finding it difficult to make both ends meet as the prices of essentials are now not within their reach. This apart, the local youth is migrating to other States as there are no employment opportunities in the State, they told Lokesh.

On hearing their problems, a pained Lokesh said that once the TDP is back in power industries of different kinds will be set up at all the district headquarters towns to not only to check migrations of youth but also to provide enough job opportunities to them.

The tax burden on the common man will also be reduced and the prices of essential commodities too will be brought down so that they will be within their reach, Lokesh added.

Later at Hampaiah Circle, the representatives of Budaga Jangala community submitted a memorandum to Lokesh in which they demanded that the GO 144 issued in 2008 be revoked which is a threat to their future.

“We certainly will do justice to this community once the TDP forms the government again and all the welfare schemes that are applied for SCs will be extended to your community too,” Lokesh told the representatives of Budaga Jangala community.

At Veldurthy Road junction the representatives of Madiga Dandora met Lokesh and in their memorandum wanted allotment of Legislative Council seats to the community as per their population ratio and also setting up coaching centres for the youth so that they get better employment opportunities.

Terming Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy as a traitor of Dalits, Lokesh said huge amounts of funds meant for Dalits welfare have been diverted by this Government.