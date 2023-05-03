Senior Actor Manobala Is No More

Director-turned-actor and producer Manobala (69) passed away today in Chennai. The actor was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for two weeks and underwent treatment for liver-related issues.

Director GM Kumar confirmed the news through social media. He was survived by his wife Usha and son Harish. Tamil actors were shocked by Manobala’s sudden demise and poured their condolences. Manobala started his career with the help of Kamal Haasan in 1979. He worked as an assistant for director Bharathiraaja. He acted in over 200 movies in South Indian films.