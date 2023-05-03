Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12 Gets A Grand Launch

Tollywood young star Vijay Deverakonda has taken his next project onto the floors. The film is to be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. One of the most happening heroines in Telugu cinema, Sreeleela is the female lead. Music is composed by one of the top most Music Director’s of India, Anirudh Ravichander.

Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project under Sithara Entertainments & Fortune Four Cinemas respectively. The first poster of the untitled film featuring Vijay as a cop created ripples recently.

VD12 was formally launched at 11.16am with a pooja ceremony amidst the cast, crew and several film dignitaries today. While producer S Radha Krishna (Chinababu) of Haarika and Hassine Creations handed over the script to the team, Paruchuri Mahendra, MD of Pragati Printers switched on the camera.

Chukkapalli Suresh, Honorary Counsel General of South Korea, sounded the clapboard at the event. The shoot of the cop drama will commence this June.