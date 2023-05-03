NTR to Unveil 54-feet Sr NTR Statue

On the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Sr NTR, a 54-feet statue of Sr NTR will be installed at Lakaram Tank Bank in Khammam. Young Tiger NTR will unveil the statue on the 28th of May. Andhra Pradesh minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar met NTR and invited him to unveil the statue and attend the inauguration ceremony. NTR and Ajay Kumar also discussed the arrangements for the inauguration program.

Minister Ajay Kumar has gifted the miniature statue to NTR which is a replica of the 54-feet statue. Sr NTR statue will be in the form of Lord Krishna. The estimated cost of the statue is Rs 2.3Cr. The statue is going to be installed on top of a basement of 1,000 feet with a width of 36 feet in length. Sr NTR statue will be seen from all sides of the Lakaram Tank bank like the Budha statue in the Hyderabad Tank band.

Currently, the work is happening at a brisk speed. The statue inauguration was scheduled for last year, but it was delayed because of the pending works.