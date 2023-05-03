Vikram suffers a major Injury

Tamil actor Vikram is known for his innovative picks. The critically acclaimed got injured several times in his career and he suffered a major injury today. During the rehearsals of his upcoming movie Thangalaan, Vikram got injured. He was rushed to a private hospital and the doctors confirmed a broken rib. He needs to undergo surgery and the actor will have to take a break from shoots. PA Ranjith is the director of this film and the shoot is planned to commence soon.

The official statement from the spokesperson of Vikram told “Thank you for all the love and appreciation Aditha Karikalan aka Chiyaan Vikram has received and for the astounding response to PS 2 from all over the world. Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his Thangalaan unit for a short while. He thanks everyone for your love and promises to be back on his feet and rocking at the earliest (sic)”.