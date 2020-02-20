Jagan lobbying with KCR for RS seat to Ponguleti!

YSRCP chief and AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is reportedly lobbying hard to secure Rajya Sabha seat for his hardcore follower in Telangana.

Jagan is learnt to have recommended the name of former Khammam Lok Sabha member Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for TRS Rajya Sabha seat.

It may be recalled that Ponguleti won as Lok Sabha member from Khammam on YSRCP ticket in 2014 general elections.

Subsequently, he joined TRS and it is widely believed that Jagan only asked him to join TRS as he has decided to wind up YSRCP in Telangana since he did not want to confront with KCR by fighting elections in Telangana.

However, KCR did not give Lok Sabha ticket to Ponguleti in recent 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Instead, Nama Nageshwar Rao, who defected from TDP to TRS just before Lok Sabha polls in 2019 was given ticket.

Nama Nageshwar Rao won the election with a good majority.

Since then, Ponguleti became politically inactive.

However, with two Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana falling vacant in May this year, Ponguleti is aimining to secure Rajya Sabha berth.

He has approached Jagan to help him with a belief that Jagan can influence KCR since both Jagan and KCR are maintaining good friendship.

Jagan too offered to help his hardcore supporter and already made a request to KCR to consider Ponguleti for Rajya Sabha seat.