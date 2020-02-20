Bheeshma $12 USA Premiers Today

Clean Family entertainer Bheeshma is all set for USA Premiers today Thursday Feb 20th starting 6 pm onwards.

Online booking already opened in all the USA locations. Please reserve your primary spots today especially in luxury seating locations.

Bheeshma is a full-length comedy entertainer and it will keep you laughing throughout the movie. Chalo director Venky Kudumula is coming up with this another comedy-based entertainer Bheeshma.

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna chemistry, good songs, visuals are high lights of the movie along with entertainment factor.

All premiere shows ticket prices are only $12 and below (exceptions may apply) only.

We are also releasing Bheeshma in more than 150 locations covering big and small locations and highest number of screens compared to previous Nithiin movies.

Stay away from piracy and watch it on big screens with good quality sound and visuals.

Note: As mostly you won’t see Haarika and Hassine/Sithara Entertainment Production house movie in Amazon Prime or Netflix, Bheeshma also will not be releasing in Amazon Prime or Netflix.

CLICK HERE! for USA Schedules.

Press release by: Indian Clicks, LLC