Jagan makes teachers care-takers of Covid patients

The Government teachers have been facing peculiar problems ever since the YCP came to rule in the State. It all started with the manner in which the teachers were forced to do duties at the queue lines in front of the Government liquor shops. Now, the Jagan regime has ordered the teachers to become care-takers of the Coronavirus patients in their work places. The teachers are already receiving messages asking them to start taking details of the Covid patients in their vicinity.

Already, the teachers have got infected in large numbers while some of them have even succumbed. The latest orders came as a big blow to them. To begin with, each teacher is being asked to take care of one infected patient. One relief is that the teachers are right now being asked to take details of the patient over phone and intimate to the officials concerned.

As per the latest drive, each teacher would have to keep a close vigil on the patient allotted to them. They should upload the details about the latest status of the patients in Google sheets. This exercise should go on for the next two weeks.

These sudden orders have created tensions among the teachers even as their associations are unwilling to immediately give their reactions fearing a backlash from the Government.