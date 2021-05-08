Sonu Sood turns a new ray of hope for Covid battling people

The second wave of coronavirus is creating havoc across the country. The scarcity of vaccinations is increasing on a regular basis and thousands are hospitalized because of the widespread of the deadly virus. With limited medical infrastructure available in India, there are lakhs of people who lost their lives. One man Sonu Sood who stood as a support for the dailywage workers last year is back and he is taking up his good work. His charity network ‘Sood Charity Foundation’ is reaching the towns and villages of the country. He is taking the requests on his twitter platform and his foundation is responding in minutes.

Right from the hospital beds to the medicines and the injections, Sonu Sood is arranging them in style. His foundation arranged oxygen concentrators in Indore, plasma in New Delhi, hospital beds in Ghaziabad and other medicines across the country. Requests flocked in to his Twitter account and Sonu Sood is quick to respond and forward them to his team. His humanitarian work turned out to be a hope for many. He airlifted a young girl Bharti from Nagpur to Hyderabad a month ago and the young girl passed away last night after a month-long battle.

Several celebrities started donating to Sood Charity Foundation for his work and contribution. The actor brought hope and assured people to meet their requirements during this tough time. It’s time to appreciate the work of Sonu Sood during this coronavirus pandemic times.