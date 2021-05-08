Vijay Deverakonda teases fans: ‘Just me in a tank top’

By
Telugu360
-
1

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday shared a picture on social media looking dapper in a tank top, and fans can’t get enough of him.

The black and white Instagram frame captures Vijay flaunting trademark wavy long hair and chiselled body in a white vest.

“Just me in a tank top,” he wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his debut Hindi film “Liger”, co-starring Ananya Pandey.

The film is set to release in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is scheduled to hit the screens on September 9. Vijay will be seen playing a boxer in the film directed by Puri Jagannadh.

