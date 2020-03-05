Jagan master plan to corner Venkaiah on Central funds

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu had good relations with YS Rajasekhara Reddy but he has no rapport with Jaganmohan Reddy. Initially, nothing was wrong between them. Things turned worse after the English medium issue. Jagan Reddy would not tolerate anything but not any minor opposition to his policies and views. Venkaiah constantly made indirect attacks at the YCP government’s proposed removal of Telugu medium in government schools in preference for English medium.

Not only that, Venkaiah is known for his close relations with Sujana Chowdary and CM Ramesh who are known bitter critics of Jagan Reddy policies. There are also reports recently that the Vice President has tried to control Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha during a debate. Given all these things, YCP seems to have launched an open attack on Venkaiah.

Already, CM Jagan Reddy badly criticised Venkaiah’s views asking whether only the Vice President’s grand children should study in English medium but not the children of poor families. Now, YCP began a war against Venkaiah by bringing pressure on him to get Rs. 4,724 pending funds released from the Centre to AP. YCP Ministers Kanna Babu, Anil Kumar and Kodali Nani wrote a letter to Venkaiah. No wonder, the Vice President should get prepared for even a more bitter attack.