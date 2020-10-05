Jagan may raise Amaravati issue with Modi

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at around 10.40 am.

Jagan had left for New Delhi along with a team of MPs and ministers to meet central ministers, including Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Chief Minister is likely to discuss with the PM the current political situation in Andhra Pradesh and also appeal to Modi for an early release of central funds that are due to the state. Jagan will seek the pending 14th Finance Commission grants for local bodies amounting to Rs 2,253 crore, GST compensation dues of Rs 3,622 crore, Polavaram dues of Rs 4,006 crore among others. Jagan is likely to request the PM to order a CBI probe investigation into the alleged Amaravati land and Fibernet scandals and the recent Antarvedi chariot fire incident. The Chief Minister is likely to discuss with the PM about various pending projects and seek the central government support in execution of the projects. Most importantly, the CM is likely to apprise Modi on the three capitals issue, the shifting of capital from Amaravati to Vizag.

Jagan is likely to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to appeal for early release of central funds that are due to the state.

After meeting the PM, Jagan will be attending the Apex Council meeting with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat via video-conference from Delhi. Jagan had instructed the water department officials and respective ministries to fiercely argue in favour of Andhra Pradesh over the water-sharing dispute with Telangana. Jagan is accompanied by top officials from the Water Resources department to present the government’s arguments on water sharing with Telangana. The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to push for notification of the jurisdiction of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB)and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) in the second Apex Council meeting so that operational control of all projects will be under the boards’ control.

Telangana Chief Minister last week had written to Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accusing the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) constituted for water sharing between the two states of being biased against Telangana and favouring Andhra Pradesh. The Telangana government is opposing AP’s move to expand the capacity Pothireddypadu head regulator on the Srisailam reservoir to draw 80,000 cusecs of water from the Krishna river to Pennar basin.