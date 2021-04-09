Jagan more worried about AP economy: 2nd wave

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is usually cool even in the face of unexpected challenges. He took bold steps on shifting Capital City regardless of the huge loss to the State economy. He went for reverse tendering on Polavaram despite knowing difficulties to get the Central funds. His Government did not care when YCP leaders harassed solar power projects and Kia Motors. All these factors led to near zero investments by large multi-nationals.

Such a confident Chief Minister is now worrying about the second wave of Coronavirus and its possible impact on the AP finances. Already, the State suffered a loss of Rs. 21,000 Cr in the first wave. The special Central funds and huge donations could not even help to tackle the health crisis properly at that time.

Reduced State revenue has made the Jagan Reddy Government to look for loans even for payment of salaries. Even the payments of pensions to the retired employees were being delayed. As AP was taking more loans, the Modi regime has imposed a ceiling on its borrowings.

Amid this, CM Jagan is asking AP health officials to be alert and take all preventive measures possible. Another lockdown would cripple the State. Doubtless to say, if neglected, the second wave is expected not just to cause huge human loss but it will destroy economies and people’s incomes severely.