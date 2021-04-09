KCR copies Jagan’s ‘Nadu-Nedu’ scheme

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has copied Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s scheme of developing government schools on par with private schools.

Jagan named his scheme as “Nadu-Nedu” and launched it in November 2019 in AP to develop 15,715 government schools in three years by spending Rs 12,000 crore.

Though KCR did not name this scheme, he has decided to allot Rs2,000 crore per year to develop all government schools in Telangana from this year.

KCR appointed a cabinet sub committee comprising of his son and IT minister KT Rama Rao, education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and others to finalise the guidelines for implementing this scheme from the new academic year 2021-22.

The cabinet sub committee held its first meeting on Thursday in Hyderabad.

In the first meeting, the ministers discussed and examined how YS Jagan government is implementing this scheme in AP.

It was decided to send a team of officials to AP to examine few schools and study the development works being undertaken under “Nadu Nedu” in AP.