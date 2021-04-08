Vakeel Saab Movie Review

Vakeel Saab – Telugu360 Live Updates from USA Premier show :

4:30PM EST : Anjali, Nivedita face issues due to a prior incident. Anjali loses her job

4:25PM EST : Pawan Kalyan entrance with an action sequence

4:15PM EST : A car breakdown incident puts Nivedita and friends in a tangle.

4:00PM EST Movie starts with ‘Maguva Maguva..’ song showing different facets of a women’s life

4:00PM EST Show Time !

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is returning back to cinema after three complete years with Vakeel Saab, the remake of Pink. The film’s director Sriram Venu made enough changes to the script considering Pawan Kalyan’s massive reach without missing the back story and the emotional content. The trailer kept the bars of expectations high on the film. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya, Prakash Raj played other important roles.

The theatrical and non-theatrical rights are sold for record prices. Vakeel Saab is heading for a record release. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers. It’s time to wait to see if Vakeel Saab can recreate the magic and live up to the massive expectations.

