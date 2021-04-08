VAKEEL SAAB PREMIERES TODAY

VAKEEL SAAB is all set for a Power-Packed Grand Premieres in the USA today, April 8th !!

WEEKEND CINEMA, known for releasing movies in overseas market like K.G.F, Kabir Singh, Sye Raa, C/o Kancharapalem, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is now releasing PowerStar Pawan Kalyan’s much awaited Telugu movie VAKEEL SAAB in the USA in association with Southern Star International & Phars Film Co LLC.

USA Distributor, WEEKEND CINEMA have made all the preparations to premiere the film across the country in 285+ locations with affordable ticket price : $14 for premieres & $12 from day one.

VAKEEL SAAB is the first big ticket Telugu film post covid outbreak and PowerStar Pawan Kalyan’s first outing in three years. Film’s teaser, trailer & songs by SS Thaman received fantastic response from the audience already.

The movie is directed by Venu Sriram, produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects. Other cast includes, Sruthi Haasan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and versatile actor Prakash Raj.

Book your tickets now and get ready to watch PowerStar Pawan Kalyan’s mania on big screen after 3 years.

CLICK HERE!! for VAKEEL SAAB USA Showtimes.

