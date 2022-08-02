Jagan, Naidu to attend meeting with Modi on Aug 6

Telugu Desam Party supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu seems to be compromising with the situation these days. He revolted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the 2019 general elections and broke the alliance. He rallied the non-BJP wings at the national level and had even tied-up with the Congress.

But, after the TDP’s debacle in the elections, Chandrababu Naidu is said to be moving closer to the BJP leadership. He had recently extended support to the BJP-led NDA candidate in the Presidential election. He is said to be lobbying with the BJP top leadership to restore ties with the party for the 2024 general elections.

He is now getting ready to face Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is all set to share a meeting to be chaired by the Prime Minister in Delhi on August 6. The prime minister had convened a meeting to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amruth meeting commemorating the 75 years of Independence. The Central government had invited Chandrababu Naidu from Andhra Pradesh to attend the meeting.

As chief minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy too will be attending the meeting. He is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day and ask for release of funds for the Polavaram Project, including the rehabilitation and resettlement package.

Both Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy don’t see eye to eye. The political differences between the two leaders have gone even personal and they hate each other to the core. As Chandrababu Naidu announced the boycott of the Assembly, they have not seen eye to eye in the last one year.

The two leaders are scheduled to attend the meeting and it is to be seen how Chandrababu Naidu faces Narendra Modi chairing the meeting and Jagan Mohan Reddy attending the meeting.