Critically acclaimed actor in Ravi Teja’s Next

Mass Maharaj will test his luck with a pan-Indian film titled Tiger Nageswara Rao. The shoot of the film is happening in and around Hyderabad. Vamsee is the director and Ravi Teja plays the title role of a ruthless dacoit and the film is set in 1970s in Andhra Pradesh. Critically acclaimed Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is roped in to play an important role in the film. Impressed with the assignment, Anupam Kher signed the project. Tiger Nageswara Rao is produced by Abhishek Agarwal who co-produced The Kashmir Files.

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon is making her debut as the leading lady in Tiger Nageswara Rao and Gayatri Bharadwaj is the other heroine. The film will head for a release next year in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Ravi Teja delivered a massive dud like Ramarao On Duty recently and the star is shooting for Dhamaka and Ravanasura apart from Tiger Nageswara Rao.