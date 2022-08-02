Tollywood producers furious on Dil Raju

Top producer Dil Raju took the initiative and suggested a strike for other producers to get things to control. He is the face of the Active Producers Guild of Tollywood and a series of meetings are planned this week to discuss about the hurdles the producers are facing. Leaving everyone in shock and surprise, the shoot of Dil Raju’s Vaarasudu featuring Vijay happened in Vizag as per the plan. Dil Raju came up with a silly explanation that Vaarasudu is a Tamil film and it is not a Telugu film.

Tollywood top producers are now furious on Dil Raju about his acts, statements and the work he has been doing. Dil Raju delivered fake promises recently. He said that he did not hike the ticket prices for Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You but the tickets were sold for high prices. Dil Raju is trolled on social media and the Tollywood media houses attacked him for his acts. Another active member of the Guild, S Naga Vamsi continued the shoot of Dhanush’s Sir and the shoot is happening in Ramoji Film City. Though the producers are tight-lipped, everyone is furious on Dil Raju and Naga Vamsi.

As discussed earlier, the Tollywood producers have to stand united to cross all the barriers and resolve all the issues. Else, the issues will never get resolved.