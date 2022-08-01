Centre to release postal stamp in honor of Pingali Venkaiah

The Central government would release a postal stamp in honour of freedom fighter and designer of national flag, Pingali Venkaiah. Union Minister for Home Amit Shah would release the postal stamp in Delhi on August 2, marking the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkaiah.

Union Minister for Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, who visited Venkaiah’s native village, Bhatlapenumarru in Krishna district, interacted with the Pingali family members and relatives. He also interacted with the villagers to know more about Pingali Venkaiah.

The Union Minister also garlanded the statue of Pingali Venkaiah in the village and paid his respects to the late leader. The Minister said that the Central government, in association with the State government, would celebrate the birth anniversary of Venkaiah across the country.

The Minister recalled the life and service of Pingali Venkaiah, who was also called as Japan Venkaiah, for his visit to Japan and his fluency in Japanese language. He was also called as Pathi (cotton) Venkaiah as he promoted cotton crop.

Kishan Reddy said that the State and the Central governments would celebrate the Independence Day across the country using the national flag. The national flag was designed by Venkaiah at Vijayawada in 1921, which was later adopted as national flag after Independence.

The state government had also proposed to keep the national flag flying high for three days from August 13 to 15. The government also made an appeal to the people in the state to fly the national flag on the top of every house on all these three days.