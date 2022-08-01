Naga Chaitanya responds about working with Samantha again

After four years of staying together, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha parted ways and announced their breakup. Samantha took several platforms to respond about the issue and how she went through during the tough times. Naga Chaitanya is a man of few words and he prefers not to respond about his personal life. He even stood away from personal questions during the promotions of his recent film Thank You. Naga Chaitanya for the first time responded about working together in the future.

He said that it would be a crazy thing if it happens. “It is not in my hands and the universe knows. Let us see what happens” told Naga Chaitanya when asked if he is ready to work with Samantha in the future. Naga Chaitanya also said that he is not interested to see his personal life in public and under discussion. He revealed that he would inform all his major happenings through his social media pages. Naga Chaitanya is all set to join the sets of his next film in the direction of Venkat Prabhu and Chaitu essays the role of a cop in this mass entertainer.