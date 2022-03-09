Jagan nominates young Muslim for MLC seat

YSR Congress president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy nominated Mohmmad Ruhulla for the MLC vacancy. Jagan Mohan Reddy issued the party B Form to Ruhulla to file his nomination on Thursday.

Ruhulla is the son of deceased MLC Mohmmad Karimunnisa who died of cardiac arrest early in November 2021. The seat fell vacant following her death and it was then Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to give the seat to her family members.

Accordingly, Jagan Mohan Reddy nominated Karimunnisa’s son Ruhulla for the post. The term of the post is till March 2027.

Karimunnisa was first nominated to the post by Jagan Mohan Reddy in early 2021. She was the former corporator in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and was in the campaign seeking re-election in March 2021.

Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to stand by the family when Karimunnisa died and standing by his word, he nominated her son for the post.

Ruhulla, his father Mohmmad Saleem, Minister for Endowments, Velampalli Srinivas and others met the chief minister at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. The chief minister welcomed the young Muslim leader and handed over the party B Form.

Ruhulla will file his nominations for the vacant MLC post in the Assembly quota on Thursday. Ruhulla would serve the remaining term of her mother, which will end on March 29, 2027.