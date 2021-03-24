Jagan one more step towards Vizag Capital

The YCP Government is making steady progress in developing basic infrastructure in Visakhapatnam to meet the future Executive Capital needs. Though the Capital shifting matter is locked in the court, the Chief Minister is going forward in his own inimitable style in the decentralisation drive.

The port city area is being expanded now to accommodate the coming developmental activities and residential needs of Executive Capital. Already, the Millennium Towers, Bhogapuram airport project, metro rail project and beach corridor project are under way. Whereas, such development projects in Amavarati and Vijayawada cities came to a standstill.

Now, the Government has taken a bold step to bring all the non-tribal mandals and areas in the Vizag district under the Vizag Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). The orders have been issued already for bringing 431 villages to an extent of 2,280 sq kms under the VMRDA area. No such development or expansion focus has been placed on the proposed Legislative and Judicial Capitals.

The Vizag district has got a total of 43 mandals. Of these, 11 mandals are tribal areas. About 19 mandals are already in the VMRDA limits. The remaining 13 non-tribal mandals are also brought under the VMRDA limits.