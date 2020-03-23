Jagan orders CBI probe into Amaravathi land scam

In yet another act of political vendetta against previous TDP government, the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has ordered probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in procurement of land for construction of Amaravathi capital city and allotment of lands to various firms and individuals in Amaravathi.

The AP government issued orders to this effect on Monday.

It may be recalled that CM Jagan has constituted a cabinet sub committee to probe into Amaravathi land scam.

The committee already submitted a report to the CM stating that insider trading took place in Amaravathi land procurement issue. It also named few ministers in then CM Chandrababu’s cabinet of indulging in insider trading and irregularities.

The Jagan government has now referred the case to CBI.

The government has also decided to submit the cabinet sub committee report on Amaravathi land scam to CBI for further inquiry and bring culprits to the book.