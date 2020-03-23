Adorable Couple: Ranveer and Deepika Padukone gymming at home

Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are away from shoots and are on a break during this coronavirus outbreak. Without missing their daily routine, the couple started gymming at their home. Ranveer and Deepika have been spotted smiling after their gym session. The duo looked very much in love and Deepika is a treat to watch. While Ranveer managed to get something different on his face, Deepika caught everyone’s attention with her elegant smile. Their next combo film 83 is ready and is waiting for the perfect release date.





