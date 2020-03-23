TDP asks Jagan and Speaker to say sorry to SEC

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has imposed lockdown in AP but the people are coming into the roads as usual. The TDP says it’s because the people are also making light of the impending epidemic threat just like how Jagan Sarkar underplayed it four days ago with its paracetamol and bleaching powder comments. TDP General Secretary Varla Ramaiah says that Jagan attitude and Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney’s earlier claims of no virus threat had caused complacency among the people now. Sawhney has no moral right to continue any longer considering how her letter to State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar have proved to be irresponsible now. Her letter would have put the safety and security of the 5.5 cr people of Andhra Pradesh in danger.

It’s time CM Jagan Reddy, Speaker Tammineni Sitarama and all YCP MLAs should say sorry immediately to SEC Ramesh Kumar because his timely postponement of local body polls has saved people from harmful exposure to virus.