Jagan plea to Centre for more vaccine production

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has renewed his plea yet again that the Narendra Modi Government should resolve the problem of shortage of Covid vaccine in the States. Mr. Jagan Reddy told the Centre that only two companies were manufacturing vaccines as of now.

Amid this, the Central Government is required to come out with alternatives to increase vaccines production to meet the existing demand. It would require nearly 172 crore doses of Coronavirus vaccine to cover all those above 18 years of age in the country as on today.

Mr. Jagan Reddy said that till now, the Centre was able to give just 18 crore doses as against the requirement of 172 crore doses. In Andhra Pradesh alone, over 7 crore doses would be required to cover all those above 18 years. The Centre has given just 73 lakh doses to AP till today.

The CM said that the country has a production capacity of just 7 crore doses. The two companies are able to produce only this much quantity. Against this backdrop, the Centre should go for alternatives to bridge the gaps in vaccines supply.