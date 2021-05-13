New look loading for Chaitu

Young actor Naga Chaitanya wrapped up a major schedule of Thank You in Italy and returned back to the country. The last schedule of the film will commence in Hyderabad and the entire shooting portions of the film will get completed. Thank You is directed by Vikram Kumar and is produced by Dil Raju. Naga Chaitanya is keen to complete the pending shoot of Thank You and move on to his next film. Naga Chaitanya will be playing a crucial role in Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Chaitu will be sporting a new look in the film and he needs ample time for the makeover. He allocated 15 days for Laal Singh Chaddha and his portions will be shot in Ladakh. Aamir Khan recently scouted and locked the locations for the schedule. Chaitanya is making his debut in Bollywood with this big-budget project and his transformation comes as a surprise for his fans for sure.

Soon after this, Chaitu will make his digital debut with an action thriller for Amazon Prime that will be directed by Vikram Kumar. Chaitanya is yet to announce his next Telugu film after Thank You.